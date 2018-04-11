HB Fuller Co (FUL) Receives $60.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on FUL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of HB Fuller in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HB Fuller by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,399,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $344,715,000 after acquiring an additional 69,226 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,032,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 13,051 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 543,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,270,000 after buying an additional 26,277 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,905,000 after buying an additional 81,829 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 395,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,329,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FUL traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 41,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,573. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. HB Fuller has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,447.55, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. HB Fuller had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $713.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.98 million. sell-side analysts predict that HB Fuller will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives.

