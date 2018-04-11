Contrasting HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) & PPG Industries (PPG)

HB Fuller (NYSE: FUL) and PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

HB Fuller has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PPG Industries has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

HB Fuller pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. PPG Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. HB Fuller pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PPG Industries pays out 30.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. HB Fuller has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years and PPG Industries has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HB Fuller and PPG Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HB Fuller 0 3 4 0 2.57 PPG Industries 0 9 8 0 2.47

HB Fuller currently has a consensus target price of $60.40, suggesting a potential upside of 23.75%. PPG Industries has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.83%. Given HB Fuller’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe HB Fuller is more favorable than PPG Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.8% of HB Fuller shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of PPG Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of HB Fuller shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of PPG Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HB Fuller and PPG Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HB Fuller 3.62% 11.69% 3.70% PPG Industries 10.98% 26.76% 9.03%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HB Fuller and PPG Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HB Fuller $2.31 billion 1.07 $58.24 million $2.50 19.52 PPG Industries $14.75 billion 1.84 $1.59 billion $5.87 18.55

PPG Industries has higher revenue and earnings than HB Fuller. PPG Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HB Fuller, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PPG Industries beats HB Fuller on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Americas Adhesives; EIMEA (Europe, India, Middle East and Africa); Asia Pacific; Construction Products; Engineering Adhesives; and Royal Adhesives. It offers a range of specialty adhesives, such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, water-based, and solvent-based products, as well as sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and additives for use in a range of commercial, industrial, and institutional applications; and caulks and sealants for the consumer market and professional trade. The company also provides industrial adhesives products for applications in various markets, including assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven and hygiene, performance wood, flooring, textile, flexible packaging, graphic arts, envelope, transportation, electronics, medical, clean energy, appliance, heavy machinery, audio equipment, automotive, and structural markets. In addition, it offers adhesives, grouts, mortars, sealers, and levelers for tile setting; and duct sealants, weather barriers and fungicidal coatings, and block fillers for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and insulation applications. It serves manufacturers of food and beverages, hygiene products, clothing, appliances, electronics, automobiles, aerospace and defense, solar energy systems, filters, construction materials, wood flooring, furniture, cabinetry, windows, doors, tissue and towel, corrugation, tube winding, packaging, labels, and tapes. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. H.B. Fuller Company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has two segments: Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses. The Company’s geographical segments include the United States, Canada, Western Europe, Latin America, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific. The Company’s brands include PPG, GLIDDEN, COMEX, OLYMPIC, DULUX, SIKKENS, PPG PITTSBURGH PAINTS, MULCO, FLOOD, LIQUID NAILS, SICO, CIL, RENNER, TAUBMANS, WHITE KNIGHT, BRISTOL, HOMAX, DEKORAL, TRILAK, GORI, and BONDEX, among others.

