Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Position Trimmed by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,969 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. ValuEngine raised Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

Shares of TSEM stock opened at $27.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2,616.03, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Tower Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $36.69.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company had revenue of $358.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

