HBK Investments L P Sells 5,827 Shares of Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) by 51.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,827 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Mine Safety Appliances were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Mine Safety Appliances by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mine Safety Appliances by 126.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Mine Safety Appliances by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Mine Safety Appliances by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSA shares. TheStreet cut Mine Safety Appliances from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mine Safety Appliances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Mine Safety Appliances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $105,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kerry M. Bove sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $364,486.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,437 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $84.06 on Wednesday. Mine Safety Appliances has a 1 year low of $65.95 and a 1 year high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3,167.83, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.45.

Mine Safety Appliances (NYSE:MSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.62 million. Mine Safety Appliances had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 23.91%. Mine Safety Appliances’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Mine Safety Appliances will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mine Safety Appliances

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

