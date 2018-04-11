HBK Investments L P Takes Position in Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,000. HBK Investments L P owned 0.05% of Tempur Sealy International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 167,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

NYSE:TPX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,069. The stock has a market cap of $2,402.25, a PE ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $68.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 348.78%. The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

