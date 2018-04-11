4,400 Shares in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) Acquired by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 176.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TARO shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of TARO opened at $99.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,940.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1-year low of $93.01 and a 1-year high of $128.46.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $155.46 million during the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

