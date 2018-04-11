HBK Investments L P Sells 86,835 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 76.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,835 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. ValuEngine raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Shares of NOMD opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2,702.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $508.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.84 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The company's frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

