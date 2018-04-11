HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 127,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,791,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after buying an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $966,000. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 32,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.59.

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.31. 3,506,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,430,945. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $60.69 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The firm has a market cap of $41,589.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/hbk-sorce-advisory-llc-acquires-shares-of-2187-valero-energy-co-vlo-updated-updated-updated.html.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.