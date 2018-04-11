HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $219,000 in AstraZeneca plc (AZN) Stock

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter worth $14,536,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 113,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth $830,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.43 to $36.70 in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.12.

Shares of NYSE AZN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.44. 5,384,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,140,422. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $90,930.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 32.01%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/hbk-sorce-advisory-llc-buys-new-holdings-in-astrazeneca-plc-azn-updated-updated-updated.html.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.