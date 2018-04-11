HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $212,000 in Monsanto (MON) Stock

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monsanto (NYSE:MON) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MON. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monsanto by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Monsanto by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,152,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Monsanto by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,182,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,639,000 after buying an additional 16,075 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Monsanto by 2,869.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Monsanto by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 294,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,240,000 after buying an additional 74,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MON shares. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Monsanto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monsanto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.61.

Shares of NYSE MON traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.20. 8,410,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,581. Monsanto has a 52-week low of $114.19 and a 52-week high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $55,166.22, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Monsanto (NYSE:MON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.09). Monsanto had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Monsanto will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. Monsanto’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

Monsanto Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural products for farmers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity. The Seeds and Genomics segment produces row crop seeds, including corn, soybean, cotton, and canola seeds under the DEKALB, Asgrow, and Deltapine brands; and vegetable seeds, such as tomato, pepper, melon, cucumber, squash, beans, broccoli, onions, lettuce, and others under the Seminis and De Ruiter brands.

