HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $147,000 in Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NQP) Stock

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium (NYSE:NQP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NQP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 457,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,202,000 after buying an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NQP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,719. Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $13.78.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a $0.0535 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Premium

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, formerly Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund, is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income taxes and Pennsylvania personal income taxes.

