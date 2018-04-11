Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) by 82.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,949 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,154 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of HC2 worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in HC2 by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 533,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in HC2 by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 19,148 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 32,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in HC2 by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 108,582 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCHC opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. HC2 Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $235.51, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.81.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. HC2 had a negative return on equity of 39.02% and a negative net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $458.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.20 million. research analysts forecast that HC2 Holdings Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Wayne Barr, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 46,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,288.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

