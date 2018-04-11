Comparing HD Supply (HDS) & Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI) and HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HD Supply has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of HD Supply shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of HD Supply shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Johnson Controls International and HD Supply’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $30.17 billion 1.04 $1.61 billion $2.60 12.97 HD Supply $5.12 billion 1.41 $970.00 million $2.31 16.79

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than HD Supply. Johnson Controls International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HD Supply, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Johnson Controls International and HD Supply, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 2 8 5 0 2.20 HD Supply 0 9 6 0 2.40

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus target price of $45.91, indicating a potential upside of 36.15%. HD Supply has a consensus target price of $40.08, indicating a potential upside of 3.33%. Given Johnson Controls International’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than HD Supply.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and HD Supply’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 5.92% 11.73% 4.86% HD Supply 16.79% 37.90% 9.40%

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. HD Supply does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

HD Supply beats Johnson Controls International on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc. operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products. The Construction & Industrial segment offers tilt-up brace systems, forming and shoring systems, concrete chemicals, hand and power tools, cutting tools, rebars, ladders, safety and fall arrest equipment, specialty screws and fasteners, sealants and adhesives, drainage pipes, geo-synthetics, erosion and sediment control equipment, and other engineered materials used in non-residential and residential construction. This segment also provides home improvement solutions, such as light remodeling and construction supplies, kitchen and bath cabinets, windows, plumbing materials, electrical equipment, and other products primarily to small remodeling contractors and trade professionals through local retail outlets. In addition, it offers pre-bid assistance, product submittals, engineering, and tool repair services. It serves contractors, maintenance professionals, home builders, industrial businesses, and government entities through a network of branches and professional sales force, as well as through print catalogs and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as HDS Investment Holding, Inc. and changed its name to HD Supply Holdings, Inc. in April 2013. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

