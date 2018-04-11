HD Supply (HDS) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HDS. ValuEngine raised shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HD Supply from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of HDS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.79. 2,188,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,134,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,059.74, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.93. HD Supply has a 1 year low of $28.97 and a 1 year high of $42.25.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 849.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

