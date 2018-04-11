DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE:DCP) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

DCP Midstream Partners (NYSE: DCP) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DCP Midstream Partners to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream Partners 2.71% 3.59% 1.86% DCP Midstream Partners Competitors 19.00% 9.28% 4.77%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DCP Midstream Partners and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream Partners $8.46 billion $229.00 million 68.11 DCP Midstream Partners Competitors $5.37 billion $750.70 million 36.50

DCP Midstream Partners has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. DCP Midstream Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

DCP Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. DCP Midstream Partners pays out 588.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.2% and pay out 131.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.6% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of DCP Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for DCP Midstream Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream Partners 1 5 4 0 2.30 DCP Midstream Partners Competitors 361 1467 2034 73 2.46

DCP Midstream Partners presently has a consensus price target of $39.11, indicating a potential upside of 8.34%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 31.29%. Given DCP Midstream Partners’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DCP Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

DCP Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DCP Midstream Partners’ peers have a beta of 1.54, meaning that their average share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DCP Midstream Partners peers beat DCP Midstream Partners on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

DCP Midstream Partners Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating natural gas liquids (NGLs); and recovering condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of February 13, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and NGLs pipelines with operations in 17 states. The company serves petrochemical and refining companies, and retail propane distributors. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

