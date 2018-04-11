Reviewing Eaton (NYSE:ETN) & Its Rivals

Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is one of 6 public companies in the “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Eaton to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Eaton has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eaton’s peers have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.9% of Eaton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Eaton shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eaton and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eaton 0 8 8 0 2.50 Eaton Competitors 21 255 275 3 2.47

Eaton currently has a consensus price target of $86.69, suggesting a potential upside of 12.34%. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies have a potential upside of 2.01%. Given Eaton’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eaton is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

Eaton pays an annual dividend of $2.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Eaton pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous industrial & commercial machinery & equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 31.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Eaton has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eaton and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eaton $20.40 billion $2.99 billion 16.60 Eaton Competitors $4.79 billion $569.03 million 23.49

Eaton has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Eaton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Eaton and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eaton 14.60% 12.84% 6.53% Eaton Competitors 5.01% 12.54% 5.27%

Summary

Eaton beats its peers on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. The company's Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution equipment, power reliability equipment, and services. Its Hydraulics segment offers various power products, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, filtration systems solutions, industrial drum and disc brakes, and golf grips. The company's Aerospace segment provides hydraulic power generation systems, controls and sensing products, fluid conveyance products, and fuel systems for commercial and military use. Its Vehicle segment designs, manufactures, markets, and supplies drivetrain and powertrain systems, and critical components, including transmissions, clutches, hybrid power systems, superchargers, engine valves and valve actuation systems, cylinder heads, locking and limited slip differentials, transmission controls, fuel vapor components, fluid connectors, and conveyance products. The company serves industrial, institutional, governmental, utility, commercial, residential, information technology, renewable energy, marine, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, mining, forestry, material handling, truck and bus, machine tools, molding, primary metals, and power generation markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket customers of heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, SUVs, CUVs, passenger cars, and agricultural equipment. Eaton Corporation plc was founded in 1916 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

