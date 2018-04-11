Cole Real Estate Investments (COLE) vs. First Potomac Realty Trust (FPO) Head-To-Head Review

Cole Real Estate Investments (NYSE: COLE) and First Potomac Realty Trust (NYSE:FPO) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of First Potomac Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cole Real Estate Investments and First Potomac Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First Potomac Realty Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cole Real Estate Investments and First Potomac Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cole Real Estate Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A First Potomac Realty Trust 2 1 1 0 1.75

First Potomac Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $11.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%.

Dividends

First Potomac Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cole Real Estate Investments does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Cole Real Estate Investments and First Potomac Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cole Real Estate Investments N/A N/A N/A First Potomac Realty Trust -7.99% -2.35% -0.94%

Summary

First Potomac Realty Trust beats Cole Real Estate Investments on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cole Real Estate Investments

Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Estate Investment (REI) and Private Capital Management (PCM). The Company’s REI segment is conducted through Cole REIT III Operating Partnership, LP (CCPT III OP). The Company’s PCM segment is conducted through Cole Capital Advisors, Inc. (CCA). Through its REI segment, the Company acquires and operates a diverse portfolio of core commercial real estate investments primarily consisting of necessity retail properties located throughout the United States, including United States protectorates. The Company’s PCM segment is responsible for managing the Managed REITs’ affairs on a day-to-day basis, identifying and making acquisitions and investments on the Managed REITs’ behalf. In February 2014, American Realty Capital Properties Inc purchased Cole Real Estate Investments, Inc.

About First Potomac Realty Trust

First Potomac Realty Trust (First Potomac) is engaged in ownership, management, redevelopment and development of office and business park properties in the greater Washington, D.C. region. The Company’s segments include Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia and Southern Virginia. The Company conducts its business through First Potomac Realty Investment Limited Partnership, its operating partnership. The Company’s portfolio consist a mix of single-tenant and multi-tenant office properties, and business parks. The office properties are single-story and multi-story buildings that are primarily for office uses, and business parks consists of buildings with office features combined with some industrial property space. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned properties totaling 6.7 million square feet and had a non-controlling ownership interest in properties totaling an additional 0.9 million square feet through five unconsolidated joint ventures.

