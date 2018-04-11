Head-To-Head Analysis: Intrexon (XON) and National Research (NRCIB)

Intrexon (NYSE: XON) and National Research (NASDAQ:NRCIB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Intrexon has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Research has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.0% of Intrexon shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of National Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.3% of Intrexon shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of National Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Intrexon and National Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrexon -50.61% -16.94% -10.47% National Research 19.52% 27.45% 19.09%

Dividends

National Research pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Intrexon does not pay a dividend. National Research pays out 413.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Intrexon and National Research, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrexon 0 2 4 0 2.67 National Research 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intrexon currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, indicating a potential upside of 82.74%. Given Intrexon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intrexon is more favorable than National Research.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrexon and National Research’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrexon $230.98 million 10.60 -$117.01 million ($0.92) -20.62 National Research $117.56 million 10.60 $22.94 million $0.58 87.62

National Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intrexon. Intrexon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Research, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intrexon beats National Research on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intrexon Company Profile

Intrexon Corporation operates in the synthetic biology field in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. Its technologies include UltraVector gene design and fabrication platform, and its associated library of modular DNA components; Cell Systems Informatics; RheoSwitch inducible gene switch; AttSite Recombinases; Protein Engineering; Laser-Enabled Analysis and Processing; and ActoBiotics and AdenoVerse technology platforms. The company also provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of any flavor-altering chemical or antioxidant additives; commercial aquaculture products; genetic preservation and cloning technologies; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; and artwork, children's toys, and novelty goods that are derived from living organisms or enabled by synthetic biology. It serves health, food, energy, environment, and consumer markets. Intrexon Corporation has collaboration and license agreements with ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc.; Oragenics, Inc.; Fibrocell Science, Inc.; Genopaver, LLC; S & I Ophthalmic, LLC; OvaXon, LLC; Intrexon Energy Partners, LLC; Persea Bio, LLC; Ares Trading S.A.; Intrexon Energy Partners II, LLC; Intrexon T1D Partners, LLC; AquaBounty Technologies, Inc.; Thrive Agrobiotics, Inc.; Exotech Bio, Inc.; Relieve Genetics, Inc.; AD Skincare, Inc.; Genten Therapeutics, Inc.; and CRS Bio, Inc. The company was formerly known as Genomatix Ltd. and changed its name to Intrexon Corporation in 2005. Intrexon Corporation was founded in 1998 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights for the patient and employee experience in serving the healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions offer information and analysis services in a range of elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement. The company offers Market Insights solutions that allow the tracking of awareness, perception, and consistency of healthcare brands; assessment of competitive differentiators; and enhanced segmentation tools to evaluate the needs, wants, and behaviors of communities through real-time competitive assessments and enhanced segmentation tools. It also provides Experience solutions, such as patient and resident experience, workforce engagement, health risk assessments, transitions, and improvement tools. In addition, the company offers Transitions solutions, which enable organizations to identify and manage high-risk patients to reduce readmissions, increase patient satisfaction, and support safe care transitions; and Risk Assessment solutions that enables clients to segment populations and manage care for those who are most at-risk, engage individuals, enhance preventative care, and manage wellness programs. Further, it provides Transparency Solutions, which allow healthcare organizations to share a picture of their organization and ensure that content informs in consumer decision-making; and Governance Solutions, which are membership services for not-for-profit hospital and health system boards of directors, executives, and physician leadership. The company serves integrated health systems and post-acute providers, such as home health, long term care, and hospice, as well as payer organizations. National Research Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska.

