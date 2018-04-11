Reviewing ITV (ITVPY) & Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ: SBGI) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) are both mid-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair Broadcast Group 21.07% 22.76% 4.25% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Sinclair Broadcast Group has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Sinclair Broadcast Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. ITV pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Sinclair Broadcast Group pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ITV pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.2% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Sinclair Broadcast Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sinclair Broadcast Group and ITV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair Broadcast Group $2.73 billion 1.09 $576.01 million $2.80 10.50 ITV $4.04 billion 2.15 $607.17 million $2.30 9.37

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Sinclair Broadcast Group. ITV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinclair Broadcast Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sinclair Broadcast Group and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair Broadcast Group 0 0 9 0 3.00 ITV 1 1 0 0 1.50

Sinclair Broadcast Group currently has a consensus price target of $48.44, indicating a potential upside of 64.11%. Given Sinclair Broadcast Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sinclair Broadcast Group is more favorable than ITV.

Summary

Sinclair Broadcast Group beats ITV on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it. It also owns digital and Internet media products that are complementary to its portfolio of television station related digital properties. It focuses on offering marketing solutions to advertisers. Its other business consists of original networks and content, digital and Internet solutions, technical services and other non-media investments.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc operates commercial television channels in the United Kingdom. Its Broadcast & Online segment provides television advertising services; and broadcasts content on its family of free to air and pay channels consisting of ITV, the commercial television channel, as well as the digital channels, such as ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITV Encore, ITVBe, and CITV. It also delivers content across multiple platforms, including itv.com; and pay platforms, including Virgin and Sky, as well as through direct content deals with services, such as Amazon, Apple iTunes, and Netflix. In addition, this segment operates DTT Multiplex A in the United Kingdom. The companys ITV Studios segment produces programming across a range of genres, including drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters, such as the BBC, Channel 4, Channel 5, and Sky. This segment also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters in Australia, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and the Nordics. In addition, this segments distribution business licenses ITVs finished programs and formats, and third party content internationally. ITV plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.