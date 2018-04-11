Liberty Tax Service (TAX) and Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Liberty Tax Service (NASDAQ: TAX) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Patent owners & lessors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Liberty Tax Service to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Liberty Tax Service pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Liberty Tax Service pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.0% and pay out 31.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Tax Service has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Tax Service’s competitors have a beta of 1.82, meaning that their average stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.0% of Liberty Tax Service shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.5% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Liberty Tax Service shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Patent owners & lessors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty Tax Service and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Tax Service $173.99 million $13.01 million 8.96 Liberty Tax Service Competitors $172.04 million $8.49 million 6.68

Liberty Tax Service has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Liberty Tax Service is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Tax Service and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Tax Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Liberty Tax Service Competitors 71 277 571 9 2.56

As a group, “Patent owners & lessors” companies have a potential upside of 16.65%. Given Liberty Tax Service’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Tax Service has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Tax Service and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Tax Service 7.25% 14.97% 6.66% Liberty Tax Service Competitors -139.67% -94.16% -61.27%

Summary

Liberty Tax Service beats its competitors on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Liberty Tax Service

Liberty Tax, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services and solutions in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products, refund-based loans, and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States. Its customers include taxpayers who, for reasons of complexity, convenience, or the need for prompt tax refunds, seek assisted tax preparation services. Liberty Tax, Inc. offers its products and services through a network of company-owned offices and franchised locations under the Liberty Tax, Liberty Tax Service, Liberty Income Tax, Liberty Canada, and SiempreTax+ brand names. The company was formerly known as JTH Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Liberty Tax, Inc. in July 2014. Liberty Tax, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tax Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tax Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.