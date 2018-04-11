Head to Head Analysis: Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) and Meredith (MDP)

Meredith (NYSE: MDP) and Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Meredith shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Wolters Kluwer shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Meredith shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meredith and Wolters Kluwer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meredith 16.41% 16.72% 6.34% Wolters Kluwer N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Meredith pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Wolters Kluwer pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Meredith pays out 54.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wolters Kluwer pays out 29.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Meredith has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Meredith is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Meredith has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolters Kluwer has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meredith and Wolters Kluwer’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meredith $1.71 billion 1.41 $188.92 million $4.00 13.49 Wolters Kluwer $5.00 billion 3.16 $756.85 million $2.62 20.77

Wolters Kluwer has higher revenue and earnings than Meredith. Meredith is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wolters Kluwer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Meredith and Wolters Kluwer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meredith 0 2 4 0 2.67 Wolters Kluwer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meredith currently has a consensus target price of $74.50, suggesting a potential upside of 38.09%. Given Meredith’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Meredith is more favorable than Wolters Kluwer.

Summary

Meredith beats Wolters Kluwer on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation is a diversified media company. The Company is focused primarily on the home and family marketplace. The Company operates through two segments: Local Media and National Media. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s Local Media segment includes 16 owned television stations, one managed television station and related digital and mobile media operations. Its National Media segment includes magazine publishing, custom content and customer relationship marketing, digital and mobile media, brand licensing, database-related activities, and other related operations. Its National Media segment focuses on the food, home, parenthood, and health markets and is a publisher of magazines serving women. As of June 30, 2016, the Company’s owned television stations consist of seven CBS affiliates, five FOX affiliates, two MyNetworkTV affiliates, one NBC affiliate, one ABC affiliate and one independent station. The National Media segment also focuses on run-of-press display advertising.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides information, software, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory. The Health division offers solutions in the areas of clinical decision support, clinical drug information, patient engagement, clinical terminologies, clinical surveillance, nursing education and practice, medical research, and continuing education services; and medical, nursing, and allied health journal and book publishing solutions to healthcare professionals, medical librarians, and corporate researchers. The Tax & Accounting division provides solutions in the areas of compliance, collaboration, internal and external audit management, and firm management to accounting firms; corporate finance, tax, and auditing departments; government agencies; corporations; libraries; and universities. The Governance, Risk & Compliance division offers solutions, such as legal compliance and enterprise-wide legal management, as well as addresses regulatory and industry requirements through workflow, analytics, and reporting solutions and services in financial markets. This division serves corporations and small business owners in various industries; banks; and securities and insurance firms. The Legal & Regulatory division provides information, analytics, software, and integrated workflow solutions to law firms, corporate legal departments, corporations, universities, and government agencies. Wolters Kluwer N.V. was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

