Head to Head Comparison: PRA Health Sciences (PRAH) versus Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) and PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PRA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.2% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Abeona Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of PRA Health Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and PRA Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics $840,000.00 1,020.51 -$27.31 million ($0.66) -27.50 PRA Health Sciences $2.26 billion 2.40 $86.92 million $3.20 26.58

PRA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Abeona Therapeutics. Abeona Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PRA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Abeona Therapeutics and PRA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics -3,263.92% -24.57% -22.94% PRA Health Sciences 3.85% 22.77% 7.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Abeona Therapeutics and PRA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics 0 0 8 0 3.00 PRA Health Sciences 0 1 10 0 2.91

Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 67.65%. PRA Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $95.18, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%. Given Abeona Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Abeona Therapeutics is more favorable than PRA Health Sciences.

Summary

PRA Health Sciences beats Abeona Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel gene therapies for life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The Company’s lead programs include ABO-102 (AAV-SGSH), an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapy for Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA) and EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). It is also developing ABO-101 (AAV-NAGLU) for Sanfilippo syndrome type B (MPS IIIB), ABO-201 (AAV-CLN3) gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease (JNCL), ABO-202 (AAV-CLN1) for treatment of infantile Batten disease (INCL), EB-201 for epidermolysis bullosa, ABO-301 (AAV-FANCC) for Fanconi anemia disorder and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy for rare blood diseases. The Company also has a plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including alpha-1 protease inhibitor (SDF Alpha) for inherited COPD, using its proprietary Salt Diafiltration ethanol-free process.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc., a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services. It also provides strategic solutions, such as embedded, functional services provider, staff augmentation, and custom-built development solutions, as well as commercialization services; and early development services for Phase I and Phase IIa studies, and bioanalytical analysis. The Data Solutions segment offers data, analytics, technology, and consulting solutions to the life sciences market. Its services include targeting and compensation services, and pharmaceutical audit suite; brand analytics, managed markets, commercial effectiveness, and scientific studies/clinical hubs; and technology-enabled products and services. The company conducts clinical trials in the areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation, and infectious diseases. The company was formerly known as PRA Global Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Health Sciences, Inc. in July 2014. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.