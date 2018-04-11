Head to Head Analysis: Primo Water (PRMW) & Its Rivals

Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW) is one of 9 public companies in the “Groceries, general line” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Primo Water to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Primo Water has a beta of -0.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water’s competitors have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Primo Water and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primo Water -2.22% -15.66% -2.67% Primo Water Competitors 1.52% 8.08% 2.75%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primo Water and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Primo Water $286.07 million -$6.35 million -43.25 Primo Water Competitors $8.00 billion $108.90 million 12.86

Primo Water’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Primo Water and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primo Water 0 1 2 0 2.67 Primo Water Competitors 83 382 344 9 2.34

Primo Water currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 56.90%. As a group, “Groceries, general line” companies have a potential upside of 13.24%. Given Primo Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primo Water is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.9% of Primo Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of shares of all “Groceries, general line” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Primo Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “Groceries, general line” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Primo Water competitors beat Primo Water on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment consists of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, its products were offered in the United States and in Canada at over 46,000 combined retail locations. Exchange and Refill provide consumers the ability of either exchanging empty bottles and purchasing full bottles or refilling the empty bottles at any participating retailer. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange.

