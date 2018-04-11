Comparing RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) and Its Competitors

RigNet (NASDAQ: RNET) is one of 23 public companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare RigNet to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

RigNet has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RigNet’s peers have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.9% of RigNet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of RigNet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RigNet and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RigNet $204.89 million -$16.17 million -20.28 RigNet Competitors $2.80 billion $510.42 million 8.22

RigNet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RigNet. RigNet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RigNet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RigNet -7.92% -11.51% -5.62% RigNet Competitors -11.93% -40.37% -7.86%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for RigNet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RigNet 0 3 0 0 2.00 RigNet Competitors 123 337 493 25 2.43

RigNet presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 18.06%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 10.66%. Given RigNet’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RigNet is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

RigNet peers beat RigNet on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

RigNet Company Profile

RigNet, Inc., a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration. The Managed Services segment provides remote communications, telephony, and technology services, including data, Internet, and Voice over Internet Protocol services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites. It also offers private networking and wide area network (WAN) acceleration solutions, software-defined appliances, content filtering, and Wi-Fi hotspots. The Apps & IoT segment provides supervisory control and data acquisition systems to monitor, gather, and process data while interacting with machines and devices, such as pipelines, valves, pumps, and motors; data analytics solutions to enhance customer productivity and safety; weather data monitoring services in the North Sea to support operations; adaptive video intelligence and video collaboration solutions; BlackTIE and CyphreLink cybersecurity offerings that protects customers data; and Wi-Fi hotspot solutions, which facilitate access to the Internet by personnel in remote facilities. The Systems Integration segment engages in the design, procurement, assembly and test, installation, and commissioning of communications systems, including WAN/LAN connectivity, access control, public address, microwave, and monitoring and control systems, as well as closed circuit televisions for monitoring and security. RigNet, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

