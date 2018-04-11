Shentel (SHEN) vs. Its Peers Financial Analysis

Shentel (NASDAQ: SHEN) is one of 73 public companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Shentel to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Shentel pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Shentel pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 72.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Shentel lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Shentel and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Shentel $611.99 million $66.39 million 144.42 Shentel Competitors $17.39 billion $2.01 billion 17.91

Shentel’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Shentel. Shentel is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Shentel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.9% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Shentel shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Shentel and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shentel 10.87% 4.16% 0.90% Shentel Competitors -12.39% -11.08% -0.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Shentel and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shentel 0 0 1 0 3.00 Shentel Competitors 605 1855 1938 97 2.34

Shentel presently has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.16%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 68.74%. Given Shentel’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shentel has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Shentel has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shentel’s rivals have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shentel beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Shentel Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated and unregulated telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers in central and western Virginia, south-central Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio. It offers integrated voice, video, and data communications services. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 192 cell site towers built on leased land and owned land; and leases space on towers to third party wireless service providers. The Cable segment offers video, Internet, and voice services in Virginia, West Virginia, and western Maryland; and leases fiber optic facilities. The Wireline segment provides regulated and unregulated voice services, DSL Internet access, and long distance access services in Shenandoah County, as well as portions of Rockingham, Frederick, Warren, and Augusta counties in Virginia; video services in portions of Shenandoah County; and leases fiber optic facilities in the northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, northern Virginia, and adjacent areas along the Interstate 81 corridor. The company offers its products and services under the Sprint and Shentel brands. Shenandoah Telecommunications Company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Edinburg, Virginia.

