Super Micro Computer (SMCI) versus The Competition Financial Review

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ: SMCI) is one of 12 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic computers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Super Micro Computer to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.4% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of Super Micro Computer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Electronic computers” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Super Micro Computer has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super Micro Computer’s competitors have a beta of 0.09, suggesting that their average stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Super Micro Computer and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Super Micro Computer 0 6 1 0 2.14 Super Micro Computer Competitors 121 717 2383 62 2.73

Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 69.11%. As a group, “Electronic computers” companies have a potential upside of 18.55%. Given Super Micro Computer’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Super Micro Computer is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Super Micro Computer and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Super Micro Computer N/A N/A N/A Super Micro Computer Competitors -3.88% 8.65% 2.33%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Super Micro Computer and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Super Micro Computer $2.53 billion $69.32 million 12.72 Super Micro Computer Competitors $26.48 billion $3.71 billion 83.60

Super Micro Computer’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Super Micro Computer. Super Micro Computer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Super Micro Computer competitors beat Super Micro Computer on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services. The company also provides a range of application optimized server solutions, including rackmount and blade server systems; and server subsystems and accessories comprising server boards, and chassis and power supplies, as well as other system accessories, including microprocessors, and memory and disc drives. In addition, it provides customer support services and hardware enhanced services. The company offers its products to data center, cloud computing, enterprise IT, big data, high performance computing, and Internet of Things/embedded markets. It sells its server systems, and server subsystems and accessories through direct sales force, as well as through distributors that comprise value added resellers and system integrators, and OEMs. The company has operations primarily in San Jose, California; the Netherlands; Taiwan; China; and Japan. Super Micro Computer, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

