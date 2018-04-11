W. R. Grace and (GRA) & Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Head to Head Contrast

Westlake Chemical (NYSE: WLK) and W. R. Grace and (NYSE:GRA) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Westlake Chemical has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. R. Grace and has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Westlake Chemical and W. R. Grace and’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westlake Chemical 16.22% 16.48% 6.66% W. R. Grace and 0.65% 63.39% 7.87%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of W. R. Grace and shares are held by institutional investors. 72.5% of Westlake Chemical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of W. R. Grace and shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Westlake Chemical pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. W. R. Grace and pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Westlake Chemical pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. R. Grace and pays out 28.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Westlake Chemical has raised its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Westlake Chemical and W. R. Grace and’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westlake Chemical $8.04 billion 1.73 $1.30 billion $5.47 19.67 W. R. Grace and $1.72 billion 2.57 $11.20 million $3.40 19.20

Westlake Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than W. R. Grace and. W. R. Grace and is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westlake Chemical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Westlake Chemical and W. R. Grace and, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westlake Chemical 1 6 8 0 2.47 W. R. Grace and 0 3 9 0 2.75

Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus target price of $114.15, indicating a potential upside of 6.08%. W. R. Grace and has a consensus target price of $80.91, indicating a potential upside of 23.92%. Given W. R. Grace and’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe W. R. Grace and is more favorable than Westlake Chemical.

Summary

Westlake Chemical beats W. R. Grace and on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products. This segment also manufactures and sells building products fabricated from PVC, including pipe, fittings, profiles, trims, moldings, fence and decking products, window and door components, and film and sheet products. Westlake Chemical Corporation offers its products to a range of customers, including chemical processors, plastics fabricators, small construction contractors, municipalities, and supply warehouses in various consumer and industrial markets, such as flexible and rigid packaging, automotive products, coatings, water treatment, refrigerants, residential and commercial construction, as well as other durable and non-durable goods. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Westlake Chemical Corporation is a subsidiary of TTWF LP.

W. R. Grace and Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co. produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and other petroleum-based products; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene. This segment also provides hydro processing catalysts used in process reactors to upgrade heavy oils into lighter products; polyolefin catalysts and catalyst supports for the production of polypropylene and polyethylene thermoplastic resins; and chemical catalysts used in various industrial, environmental, and consumer applications, as well as gas-phase polypropylene process technology to manufacture polypropylene products. The Grace Materials Technologies segment offers silica-based and silica-alumina-based materials for use in coatings, consumer, industrial, and pharmaceutical applications. W. R. Grace & Co. was founded in 1854 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

