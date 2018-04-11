SKF (SKFRY) versus Its Peers Head to Head Review

SKF (OTCMKTS: SKFRY) is one of 4 publicly-traded companies in the “Ball & roller bearings” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SKF to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SKF and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SKF $9.14 billion $641.75 million 14.87 SKF Competitors $3.34 billion $269.71 million 21.27

SKF has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. SKF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

SKF pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. SKF pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 34.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SKF and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SKF 1 1 0 0 1.50 SKF Competitors 24 109 123 0 2.39

As a group, “Ball & roller bearings” companies have a potential upside of 18.48%. Given SKF’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SKF has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

SKF has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKF’s competitors have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of SKF shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “Ball & roller bearings” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SKF and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SKF 7.03% 19.55% 6.80% SKF Competitors 7.80% 14.22% 6.06%

Summary

SKF competitors beat SKF on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, mechatronics, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; linear motion systems; actuation systems, screws, and linear guides and tables; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and steering and suspension products, as well as tools and lubricants. Its services comprise asset management, customer training, engineering consultancy, logistics, mechanical maintenance, and remanufacturing and maintenance services. The company offers its solutions for various industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automation, cars and light trucks, compressors, construction, electric motors, food and beverage, home appliances, industrial fans and pumps, industrial transmissions, machine tools, marine, material handling, medical and health care, metals, mining, mineral processing, ocean energy, oil and gas, portable power tools, power generation, pulp and paper, racing, railways, skates, trucks, trailers and buses, two and three wheelers, and wind energy. AB SKF (publ) markets its products directly, as well as through a network of distributors in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

