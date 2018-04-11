ABB Group (NYSE:ABB) versus Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

ABB Group (NYSE: ABB) is one of 3 public companies in the “Switchgear & switchboard apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ABB Group to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

ABB Group pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. ABB Group pays out 41.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Switchgear & switchboard apparatus” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.9% and pay out 22.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ABB Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ABB Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Group 6.45% 18.11% 6.41% ABB Group Competitors 4.09% 11.14% 4.60%

Volatility and Risk

ABB Group has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABB Group’s peers have a beta of 1.06, meaning that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ABB Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Group 2 6 2 0 2.00 ABB Group Competitors 49 102 93 2 2.20

ABB Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.84%. As a group, “Switchgear & switchboard apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 0.97%. Given ABB Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe ABB Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ABB Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Group $34.31 billion $2.21 billion 18.38 ABB Group Competitors $11.98 billion $774.34 million 22.30

ABB Group has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. ABB Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.5% of ABB Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of shares of all “Switchgear & switchboard apparatus” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of shares of all “Switchgear & switchboard apparatus” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ABB Group beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

ABB Group Company Profile

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, industrial automation, and power grid products worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions. This segment serves building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. The company's Robotics and Motion segment offers robotics, motors, generators, drives, wind converters, components and systems for railways and related services, and digital services for applications in industries, transportation and infrastructure, and utilities. This segment serves machinery manufacturers, process industries, hybrid and batch manufacturers, transportation equipment manufacturers, discrete manufacturing companies, utilities, and customers in the automotive industry. Its Industrial Automation segment provides process and discrete control solutions, advanced process control software and manufacturing execution systems, sensing, measurement and analytical instrumentation and solutions, electric ship propulsion systems, machine and factory automation solutions, and turbochargers, as well as remote monitoring, preventive maintenance, and cybersecurity services. This segment serves companies in the oil and gas, minerals and mining, metals, pulp and paper, chemicals and pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, power generation, and marine industries. The company's Power Grids segment offers turnkey grid integration, transmission systems, and substation solutions; transformers; and circuit breakers, switchgear, and capacitors. This segment serves transmission and distribution operators and owners, as well as utilities and industrial, transportation, and infrastructure customers. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

