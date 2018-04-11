Contrasting Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) & American River Bankshares (AMRB)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ: EFSC) and American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and American River Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 20.34% 11.13% 1.17% American River Bankshares 14.53% 5.92% 0.73%

Volatility and Risk

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American River Bankshares has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of American River Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and American River Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $236.93 million 4.60 $48.19 million $2.58 18.29 American River Bankshares $22.01 million 4.21 $3.19 million $0.75 20.43

Enterprise Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than American River Bankshares. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American River Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. American River Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American River Bankshares pays out 26.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Enterprise Financial Services and American River Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 1 0 2.50 American River Bankshares 1 1 1 0 2.00

Enterprise Financial Services currently has a consensus price target of $50.25, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. American River Bankshares has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.44%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than American River Bankshares.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats American River Bankshares on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp is a financial holding company for a full service banking subsidiary, Enterprise Bank & Trust (the Bank). The Bank offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and business customers primarily located in the St. Louis, Kansas City and Phoenix metropolitan markets. The Company offers a range of business and personal banking services, and wealth management services. Its tax credit brokerage activities consist of the acquisition of Federal and State tax credits and the sale of these tax credits to clients. Enterprise Trust, a division of the Bank (Enterprise Trust or Trust), provides financial planning, estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans and non-profit organizations. It also offers a range of Treasury Management products and services that benefit businesses ranging from large national clients to smallest local merchants.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares is a bank holding company. The Company’s banking subsidiary is American River Bank (the Bank). The Bank’s primary business is serving the commercial banking needs of small to mid-sized businesses. The Bank accepts checking and savings deposits; offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit; makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, secured real estate loans, and other installment and term loans, and offers other customary banking services. The Bank also conducts lease financing for various types of business equipment, from computer software to heavy earth-moving equipment. It serves various communities located in Sacramento, Placer, Yolo, El Dorado, Sonoma and Amador counties. It also serves Alameda, Contra Costa and Santa Clara Counties through loan production offices located in the Cities of San Jose and San Ramon. Its loans include real estate construction loans; lease financing receivable; agriculture loans, and consumer loans.

