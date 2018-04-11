Santander Brasil (BSBR) and SunTrust Banks (STI) Head-To-Head Comparison

SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) and Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Santander Brasil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunTrust Banks 23.35% 9.18% 1.00% Santander Brasil 10.20% 10.03% 1.39%

Dividends

SunTrust Banks pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Santander Brasil pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. SunTrust Banks pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Santander Brasil pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunTrust Banks has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SunTrust Banks is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

SunTrust Banks has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santander Brasil has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SunTrust Banks and Santander Brasil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunTrust Banks 0 15 9 0 2.38 Santander Brasil 1 2 2 0 2.20

SunTrust Banks currently has a consensus target price of $69.12, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Santander Brasil has a consensus target price of $15.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.76%. Given Santander Brasil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Santander Brasil is more favorable than SunTrust Banks.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SunTrust Banks and Santander Brasil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunTrust Banks $9.74 billion 3.28 $2.27 billion $4.04 16.87 Santander Brasil $27.39 billion 1.53 $2.80 billion $0.73 15.36

Santander Brasil has higher revenue and earnings than SunTrust Banks. Santander Brasil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunTrust Banks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.6% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Santander Brasil shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of SunTrust Banks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SunTrust Banks beats Santander Brasil on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc. is a provider of financial services. The Company’s principal subsidiary is SunTrust Bank (the Bank). The Company’s business segments include Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, Mortgage Banking and Corporate Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment consisted of three primary businesses: Consumer Banking, Consumer Lending and Private Wealth Management. The Wholesale Banking segment includes the operations of the Corporate and investment banking (CIB), Commercial and Business Banking, Commercial Real Estate, and Treasury and Payment Solutions businesses. The Mortgage Banking segment offers residential mortgage products nationally through its retail and correspondent channels, the Internet (www.suntrust.com) and by telephone. The Bank provides clients with a selection of full-, self- and assisted-service channels, including branch, call center, Teller Connect machines, mobile and tablet.

About Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides payment, securities and insurance brokerage, capitalization, buying club management, securitization, credit and recovery management, resource management, and other services. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

