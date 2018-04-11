Head-To-Head Comparison: Century Casinos (CNTY) vs. Its Rivals

Century Casinos (NASDAQ: CNTY) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Century Casinos to related companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $154.07 million $6.25 million 17.31 Century Casinos Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 162.27

Century Casinos’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Century Casinos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Century Casinos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Casinos and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 1 2 0 2.67 Century Casinos Competitors 307 1438 2179 73 2.50

Century Casinos currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.85%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Century Casinos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Century Casinos has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Century Casinos’ peers have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos 4.06% 7.35% 4.88% Century Casinos Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Summary

Century Casinos peers beat Century Casinos on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming services in Argentina. As of March 9, 2018, it operated 14 ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.