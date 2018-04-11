Comparing Energy Recovery (ERII) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ: ERII) and Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and Casella Waste Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $63.16 million 6.98 $12.35 million $0.07 116.57 Casella Waste Systems $599.31 million 1.75 -$21.79 million $0.67 37.00

Energy Recovery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Casella Waste Systems. Casella Waste Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Recovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Energy Recovery has a beta of 5.3, indicating that its share price is 430% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casella Waste Systems has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energy Recovery and Casella Waste Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 0 6 0 3.00 Casella Waste Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00

Energy Recovery presently has a consensus price target of $15.83, suggesting a potential upside of 94.04%. Casella Waste Systems has a consensus price target of $21.33, suggesting a potential downside of 13.94%. Given Energy Recovery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than Casella Waste Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and Casella Waste Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 22.39% 5.62% 2.65% Casella Waste Systems -3.64% -58.61% 4.76%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Energy Recovery shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Casella Waste Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats Casella Waste Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc. provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names worldwide. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for low and high-pressure reverse osmosis systems. The company also provides VorTeq solutions for hydraulic fracturing applications; MTeq solutions for mud pumping applications; IsoBoost systems, such as hydraulic turbo chargers, and related controls and automation systems; and IsoGen systems, including hydraulic turbines, and related controls and automation systems. It serves engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firms that design and build large desalination plants; original equipment manufacturers; oil companies; exploration and production companies; oilfield service companies; and EPC firms, which design and build oil and gas processing plants. The company markets its products through its direct sales channels and independent sales agents. Energy Recovery, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers. The company provides a range of non-hazardous solid waste services, including collections, transfer stations, material recovery facilities, and disposal facilities. It also processes and markets recyclable metals, aluminum, plastics, and paper and corrugated cardboard, as well as recyclables purchased from third-parties. In addition, the company is involved in commodity brokerage operations. As of January 31, 2018, it owned and/or operated 32 solid waste collection operations, 47 transfer stations, 18 recycling facilities, 9 Subtitle D landfills, 4 landfill gas-to-energy facilities, and 1 landfill permitted to accept construction and demolition materials. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Rutland, Vermont.

