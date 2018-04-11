Financial Comparison: Fresenius (FSNUY) and Brookdale Senior Living (BKD)

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE: BKD) and Fresenius (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Brookdale Senior Living and Fresenius, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookdale Senior Living 0 2 2 0 2.50 Fresenius 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookdale Senior Living currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.83%. Given Brookdale Senior Living’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookdale Senior Living is more favorable than Fresenius.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brookdale Senior Living shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Brookdale Senior Living has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresenius has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fresenius pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Brookdale Senior Living does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Fresenius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookdale Senior Living -12.04% -8.40% -1.80% Fresenius 5.35% 8.49% 3.39%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brookdale Senior Living and Fresenius’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookdale Senior Living $4.75 billion 0.25 -$571.41 million ($0.78) -8.29 Fresenius $38.28 billion 1.15 $2.05 billion N/A N/A

Fresenius has higher revenue and earnings than Brookdale Senior Living.

Summary

Fresenius beats Brookdale Senior Living on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement Centers, Assisted Living, CCRCs ? Rental, Brookdale Ancillary Services, and Management Services. The Retirement Centers segment owns or leases communities comprising independent living and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens. The Assisted Living segment owns or leases communities consisting of freestanding, multi-story communities, and freestanding single story communities, which offer housing and 24-hour assistance with activities of daily life to mid-acuity frail and elderly residents. This segment also operates memory care communities for residents with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. The CCRCs – Rental segment owns or leases communities that offer various living arrangements and services to accommodate various levels of physical ability and health. The Brookdale Ancillary Services segment provides outpatient therapy, home health, and hospice services; and education and wellness programs to residents of its communities, as well as to other senior living communities. The Management Services segment operates communities under the management agreements. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 129 retirement center communities with 24,476 units; 822 assisted living communities with 56,718 units; and 72 CCRCs with 19,388 units, as well as owned or leased 794 communities with 66,641 units and provided management services with respect to 229 communities with 33,941 units for third parties or unconsolidated ventures. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Fresenius

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. This segment offers dialyzers, hemodialysis machines, and related disposable products, as well as dialysis- related services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in the therapy and care of chronically and critically ill patients. This segment offers IV drugs, including intravenously administered generic anesthetics, analgesics, anti-infectives, and drugs for the treatment of oncological and other critical diseases; parenteral and enteral nutrition products; infusion solutions and blood volume substitutes for infusion therapy; infusion and nutrition pumps, as well as consumables; and products used in the collection and processing of blood components, as well as in transfusion medicine. The Fresenius Helios segment operates 111 hospitals with approximately 35,000 beds, such as 88 acute care hospitals and 23 post-acute care clinics; 4 post-acute care centers; 17 prevention centers; and 12 nursing homes. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and provides services for hospitals and other health care facilities. This segment offers project development, planning, and turnkey construction services, as well as maintenance, technical management, and operational management services. The company was formerly known as Fresenius SE and changed its name to Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in January 2011. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany.

