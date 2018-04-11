Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) versus Its Rivals Financial Survey

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ: HURC) is one of 22 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Hurco Companies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 6.52% 10.01% 7.18% Hurco Companies Competitors 5.41% -10.78% 4.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hurco Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Hurco Companies Competitors 57 433 836 18 2.61

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Hurco Companies’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hurco Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.4% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Hurco Companies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. As a group, “Process control instruments” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.5% and pay out 14.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hurco Companies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $243.67 million $15.11 million N/A Hurco Companies Competitors $2.23 billion $306.10 million 25.23

Hurco Companies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hurco Companies.

Risk and Volatility

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hurco Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.32, suggesting that their average share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hurco Companies beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc. is an industrial technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and sells computerized (Computer Numeric Control (CNC)) machine tools, consisting primarily of vertical machining centers (mills) and turning centers (lathes), to companies in the metal cutting industry. It operates in the industrial automation equipment segment. It provides software options, control upgrades, accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training support, and applications support. Its computerized machine tools are equipped with an integrated interactive computer control system that features its WinMax software. Its control systems are available in versions, including the Series 8200-B for tool room products and the Series 9000 offered on its vertical machining centers and bridge mills. Its Takumi machine tools models include drill and tap machines and three-axis vertical machining centers with linear guides.

