Head to Head Survey: NuStar GP (NSH) vs. Inergy (CEQP)

NuStar GP (NYSE: NSH) and Inergy (NYSE:CEQP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.5% of NuStar GP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of Inergy shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.4% of NuStar GP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.2% of Inergy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuStar GP and Inergy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuStar GP $51.56 million 9.83 $86.77 million $2.01 5.87 Inergy $3.88 billion 0.50 -$191.90 million ($1.16) -23.58

NuStar GP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inergy. Inergy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuStar GP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NuStar GP and Inergy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuStar GP 168.31% 23.82% 20.53% Inergy -6.17% -4.04% -1.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NuStar GP and Inergy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuStar GP 0 7 0 0 2.00 Inergy 0 1 3 0 2.75

NuStar GP presently has a consensus price target of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 68.08%. Inergy has a consensus price target of $31.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.78%. Given NuStar GP’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NuStar GP is more favorable than Inergy.

Dividends

NuStar GP pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.5%. Inergy pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. NuStar GP pays out 108.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Inergy pays out -206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

NuStar GP has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inergy has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuStar GP beats Inergy on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NuStar GP

NuStar GP Holdings, LLC holds interests in NuStar Energy L.P. (NuStar Energy). NuStar Energy is engaged in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, the terminalling and storage of petroleum products and the marketing of petroleum products. NuStar Energy has terminal and storage facilities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, including St. Eustatius in the Caribbean, and the United Kingdom. The Company manages NuStar Energy through its ownership of NuStar GP, LLC and Riverwalk Holdings, LLC, which own Riverwalk Logistics L.P., the general partner of NuStar Energy.

About Inergy

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, our supply and logistics operations, our storage and terminals operations, our crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.