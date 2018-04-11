Kornit Digital (KRNT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Printing trades machinery” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Kornit Digital to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kornit Digital has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kornit Digital’s peers have a beta of 2.12, indicating that their average share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.6% of Kornit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.8% of shares of all “Printing trades machinery” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.6% of shares of all “Printing trades machinery” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kornit Digital and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kornit Digital -1.77% 1.68% 1.40% Kornit Digital Competitors -24.21% -14.12% -10.94%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kornit Digital and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kornit Digital $114.09 million -$2.01 million N/A Kornit Digital Competitors $66.38 million -$10.54 million -6.11

Kornit Digital has higher revenue and earnings than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kornit Digital and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kornit Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kornit Digital Competitors 29 83 95 0 2.32

Kornit Digital presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 47.87%. As a group, “Printing trades machinery” companies have a potential upside of 85.19%. Given Kornit Digital’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kornit Digital has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Kornit Digital beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. designs, develops, and markets digital printing solutions for printed textile industry. It offers direct-to-garment printers from smaller commercial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; Vulcan, a digital substitution for carousel screen printing; Allegro roll to roll printers; QuickP Designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services. The company serves decorators, online businesses, brand owners, and contract printers. Kornit Digital, Ltd. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Rosh-Ha`Ayin, Israel.

