Financial Analysis: Dorel Industries (DIIBF) versus Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS: DIIBF) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Dorel Industries and Mohawk Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorel Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Mohawk Industries 0 3 13 0 2.81

Mohawk Industries has a consensus target price of $292.36, suggesting a potential upside of 22.41%. Given Mohawk Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mohawk Industries is more favorable than Dorel Industries.

Risk and Volatility

Dorel Industries has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mohawk Industries has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dorel Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Mohawk Industries does not pay a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Dorel Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.7% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dorel Industries and Mohawk Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorel Industries $2.58 billion 0.29 $30.58 million N/A N/A Mohawk Industries $9.49 billion 1.87 $971.63 million $13.61 17.55

Mohawk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Dorel Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Dorel Industries and Mohawk Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorel Industries 1.19% 6.46% 3.13% Mohawk Industries 10.24% 15.44% 8.81%

Summary

Mohawk Industries beats Dorel Industries on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dorel Juvenile, Dorel Sports, and Dorel Home. The Dorel Juvenile segment engages in the design, sourcing, manufacturing, distribution, and retail of children's accessories, which include infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, and infant health and safety aids. This segment markets its products under the Safety 1st, Quinny, Maxi-Cosi, Tiny Love, Cosco, Bébé Confort, Infanti, Voyage, and Mother's Choice brands. The Dorel Sports segment offers recreational and leisure products, and accessories comprising bicycles, jogging strollers, scooters, and other recreational products under the Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi, Roadmaster, Iron Horse, and SUGOI brand names. The Dorel Home segment provides ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings that consist of metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. This segment markets its products under the Ameriwood, Altra, System Build, Ridgewood, DHP, Dorel Fine Furniture, Dorel Living, Signature Sleep, Baby Relax, and Cosco brands. The company sells its products to mass merchant discount chains, department stores, club format outlets, and hardware/home centers; Internet retailers, such as Walmart.com and Amazon; independent boutiques and juvenile specialty stores; and sporting goods chains. It also owns and operates 110 retail stores in Chile and Peru, as well as various factory outlet retail locations in Europe and Australia. The company was formerly known as Dorel Co. Ltd. and changed its name to Dorel Industries Inc. in May 1987. Dorel Industries Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, carpet padS, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles, and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, Quick-Step, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate, hardwood flooring, and vinyl flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, and chipboards products under the Balterio, IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin and Xtratherm brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, company-operated service centers and stores, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

