National Presto Industries (NPK) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

National Presto Industries (NYSE: NPK) is one of 6 public companies in the “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare National Presto Industries to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of shares of all “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Presto Industries’ competitors have a beta of 0.22, indicating that their average share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for National Presto Industries and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A National Presto Industries Competitors 36 189 230 20 2.49

As a group, “Ordnance & accessories, except vehicles & guided missiles” companies have a potential upside of 11.56%. Given National Presto Industries’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe National Presto Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares National Presto Industries and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 15.87% 14.85% 12.89% National Presto Industries Competitors 6.32% 12.07% 8.42%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Presto Industries and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $333.63 million $52.95 million N/A National Presto Industries Competitors $775.94 million -$6.03 million 46.94

National Presto Industries’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than National Presto Industries.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

National Presto Industries Company Profile

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense products primarily in North America. The company operates in two segments, Housewares/Small Appliance and Defense. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. The Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; less lethal products and support accessories; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products; and provides training for the use of less lethal products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. National Presto Industries, Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

