Head to Head Comparison: TravelCenters of America (TA) and The Competition

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ: TA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TravelCenters of America to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TravelCenters of America and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TravelCenters of America $6.05 billion $9.26 million -11.90 TravelCenters of America Competitors $8.01 billion $220.42 million 12.39

TravelCenters of America’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TravelCenters of America. TravelCenters of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TravelCenters of America and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TravelCenters of America 0 1 2 0 2.67 TravelCenters of America Competitors 115 611 663 28 2.43

TravelCenters of America currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, suggesting a potential upside of 114.75%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 17.46%. Given TravelCenters of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe TravelCenters of America is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

TravelCenters of America has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TravelCenters of America’s competitors have a beta of 9.98, meaning that their average stock price is 898% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TravelCenters of America and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TravelCenters of America 0.15% -2.20% -0.74% TravelCenters of America Competitors 3.22% 33.52% 3.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.0% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of TravelCenters of America shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TravelCenters of America competitors beat TravelCenters of America on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America LLC (TravelCenters) operates and franchises travel centers and convenience store and restaurant locations. The Company’s segments include travel centers, convenience stores, and corporate and other. The Company offers a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants (QSRs), travel/convenience stores and various customer amenities. Its customers include trucking fleets and their drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s business included 255 travel centers in 43 states in the United States primarily along the United States interstate highway system, and the province of Ontario, Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s business included 233 convenience stores in 11 states in the United States.

