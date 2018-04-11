Head to Head Comparison: Trueblue (TBI) & TTEC (TTEC)

Trueblue (NYSE: TBI) and TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Trueblue and TTEC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trueblue 0 2 0 0 2.00 TTEC 0 1 0 0 2.00

Trueblue currently has a consensus price target of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. TTEC has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.82%. Given TTEC’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TTEC is more favorable than Trueblue.

Profitability

This table compares Trueblue and TTEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trueblue 2.21% 13.30% 6.59% TTEC 0.49% 22.28% 8.99%

Dividends

TTEC pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Trueblue does not pay a dividend. TTEC pays out 30.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Trueblue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of TTEC shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Trueblue shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 70.0% of TTEC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trueblue and TTEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trueblue $2.51 billion 0.44 $55.45 million $1.74 15.36 TTEC $1.48 billion 0.97 $7.25 million $1.80 17.33

Trueblue has higher revenue and earnings than TTEC. Trueblue is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Trueblue has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TTEC has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TTEC beats Trueblue on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc. provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers outsourced recruitment and on-premise management services, temporary skilled mechanics and technicians for the aviation and transportation industries, and temporary and dedicated drivers for the transportation and distribution industries under Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, PlaneTechs, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages customers' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc., formerly TeleTech Holdings, Inc., is a customer service provider that delivers consulting, technology, growth and customer care solutions on a global scale. The Company operates through four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS) and Customer Strategy Services (CSS). The CMS segment designs and manages clients’ front-to-back office processes to deliver just-in-time, personalized, multi-channel interactions. The CGS segment offers integrated sales and marketing solutions to help its clients in the business-to-consumer or business-to-business markets. The CTS segment includes operational and system design consulting, customer experience technology product, implementation and integration consulting services, and management of clients cloud and on premise solutions. The CSS segment provides professional services in customer experience strategy, and system and operational process optimization.

