Contrasting Roku (ROKU) and CBS (NYSE:CBS)

CBS (NYSE: CBS) and Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CBS and Roku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBS $13.69 billion 1.43 $357.00 million $4.19 12.17 Roku $512.76 million 6.22 -$63.50 million ($2.24) -14.29

CBS has higher revenue and earnings than Roku. Roku is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CBS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CBS and Roku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBS 2.61% 67.23% 7.80% Roku N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CBS and Roku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBS 0 7 15 0 2.68 Roku 1 4 2 0 2.14

CBS presently has a consensus target price of $69.19, indicating a potential upside of 35.64%. Roku has a consensus target price of $37.60, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Given CBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CBS is more favorable than Roku.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.9% of CBS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Roku shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

CBS pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Roku does not pay a dividend. CBS pays out 17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CBS has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

CBS beats Roku on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CBS

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content; and Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from the company's television stations. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Roku

Roku, Inc. operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts. It also provides advertising products, including videos ads, interactive video ads, audience development promotions, and brand sponsorships; and manufactures, sells, and licenses TVs under the Roku TV name. In addition, the company offers streaming media players and accessories under the Roku brand that allow users to access its TV streaming platform; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls. It provides its products and services through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through its Website in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and various Latin American countries. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

