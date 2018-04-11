Comparing Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ:DXTR) and Zeltiq Aesthetics (ZLTQ)

Dextera Surgical (NASDAQ: DXTR) and Zeltiq Aesthetics (NASDAQ:ZLTQ) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dextera Surgical and Zeltiq Aesthetics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dextera Surgical $3.42 million 0.49 -$17.22 million N/A N/A Zeltiq Aesthetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zeltiq Aesthetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dextera Surgical.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dextera Surgical and Zeltiq Aesthetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dextera Surgical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zeltiq Aesthetics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dextera Surgical currently has a consensus target price of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2,042.86%. Zeltiq Aesthetics has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.85%. Given Dextera Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Dextera Surgical is more favorable than Zeltiq Aesthetics.

Profitability

This table compares Dextera Surgical and Zeltiq Aesthetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dextera Surgical -402.96% N/A -195.83% Zeltiq Aesthetics 9.78% 31.74% 20.11%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.5% of Dextera Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Dextera Surgical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of Zeltiq Aesthetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dextera Surgical beats Zeltiq Aesthetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dextera Surgical Company Profile

Dextera Surgical Inc., formerly Cardica, Inc., designs and manufactures stapling devices that enable the advancement of minimally invasive surgical procedures. The Company is engaged in commercializing and developing its MicroCutter 5/80 stapler based on its staple-on-a-strip technology for use by thoracic, pediatric, bariatric, colorectal and general surgeons. Its MicroCutter 5/80 is a commercially available cartridge-based microcutter device with approximately five millimeter shaft diameter, over 80 degrees of articulation, and an approximately 30 millimeter staple line cleared for specified indications for use in the United States, and in the European Union (EU) for a range of indications for use. It designs, manufactures and markets automated anastomotic systems used by surgeons to perform anastomoses during on- or off-pump coronary artery bypass graft procedures and these products include the C-Port xA system, the C-Port Flex A system and the PAS-Port Proximal Anastomosis System.

Zeltiq Aesthetics Company Profile

ZELTIQ Aesthetics, Inc. is a medical technology company. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing products utilizing its controlled-cooling technology platform. The Company’s product, the CoolSculpting System, is designed to reduce stubborn fat bulges. The Company sells its CoolSculpting system primarily to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, aesthetic specialists and obstetrics and gynecology (OBGYN) physicians. It also offers consumables, which are CoolSculpting procedure packs that are needed to perform procedures using its CoolSculpting system. CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat reduction procedure. CoolSculpting utilizes its controlled cooling technology to selectively reduce stubborn fat bulges. The CoolSculpting system includes CoolSculpting control unit and CoolSculpting applicators. The CoolSculpting Applicator delivers vacuum suction and cooling to the fat bulge being treated.

