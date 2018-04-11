Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (FTAI) Head-To-Head Analysis

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ: CPTA) and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Capitala Finance has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Capitala Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.7%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Capitala Finance pays out 102.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors pays out 1,100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Capitala Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Capitala Finance and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capitala Finance 0 4 1 0 2.20 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 0 0 3 0 3.00

Capitala Finance presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 71.54%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.52%. Given Capitala Finance’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capitala Finance is more favorable than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capitala Finance and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capitala Finance $51.09 million 2.46 -$6.98 million $0.98 8.03 Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors $217.66 million 6.12 $130,000.00 $0.12 134.08

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Capitala Finance. Capitala Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Capitala Finance and Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capitala Finance -14.13% 6.64% 2.81% Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors 0.06% 0.86% 0.51%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.5% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Capitala Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors beats Capitala Finance on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capitala Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment leases aircraft and aircraft engines. As of December 31, 2017, this segment owned and managed 158 aviation assets, including 48 aircraft and 110 commercial jet engines. The Offshore Energy segment owns and leases vessels and equipment that support offshore oil and gas drilling and production activities, including an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel, a construction support vessel, and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support vessel. The Shipping Containers segment engages in the leasing of shipping containers on operating and finance lease basis, which comprise interests in approximately 76,000 maritime shipping containers and related equipment. The Jefferson Terminal segment develops a multi-modal crude oil and refined products handling terminal at the Port of Beaumont, Texas; and owns other assets involved in the transportation and processing of crude oil and related products. The Railroad segment owns a short line railroad that operates from Montreal to the east coast of Maine primarily for the transportation of pulp and paper, construction products, and chemicals. The Ports and Terminals segment operates Repauno, a 1,630 acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River; and Long Ridge, which is a 1,660 acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River. The company serves operators of transportation and infrastructure networks, including airlines, offshore energy service providers, and shipping lines. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

