Reviewing HRG Group (HRG) and Its Rivals

HRG Group (NYSE: HRG) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HRG Group to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

HRG Group has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HRG Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.75, indicating that their average share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HRG Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HRG Group 8.94% -6.02% -0.37% HRG Group Competitors -0.24% -138.93% 17.98%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for HRG Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HRG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A HRG Group Competitors 43 277 454 11 2.55

As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 20.33%. Given HRG Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HRG Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HRG Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HRG Group $5.01 billion $106.00 million N/A HRG Group Competitors $793.44 million $37.86 million 5.30

HRG Group has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of HRG Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of HRG Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HRG Group beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

HRG Group Company Profile

HRG Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various branded consumer products. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Corporate and Other. Its product portfolio includes consumer batteries, such as alkaline and zinc carbon batteries, nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries, battery chargers, battery-powered portable lighting products, hearing aid batteries, and other specialty battery products; small appliances comprising small kitchen appliances and home product appliances; and personal care products, such as electric shaving and grooming products, hair care appliances, and accessories. The company's product portfolio also comprises hardware and home improvement products, including residential locksets, door hardware, and plumbing products; pet supplies consisting of aquatics, companion animals, and pet food products; home and garden improvement products, such as outdoor insect and weed control solutions, animal repellents, household pest control solutions, and personal use pesticides for protection from various outdoor nuisance pests; and auto care products, including fuel and oil additives, functional fluids and automotive appearance products, do-it-yourself automotive air conditioner recharge products, and performance chemicals, as well as other refrigerant and oil recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through retailers, wholesalers and distributors, construction companies, hearing aid professionals, industrial distributors, and original equipment manufacturers in approximately 160 countries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was formerly known as Harbinger Group Inc. and changed its name to HRG Group, Inc. in March 2015. HRG Group, Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

