Jiayuan.com International (DATE) & LinkedIn (LNKD) Critical Comparison

LinkedIn (NYSE: LNKD) and Jiayuan.com International (NASDAQ:DATE) are both technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LinkedIn and Jiayuan.com International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LinkedIn 0.95% 0.72% 0.49% Jiayuan.com International 5.04% 8.55% 4.08%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LinkedIn and Jiayuan.com International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LinkedIn N/A N/A N/A ($1.24) -158.03 Jiayuan.com International N/A N/A N/A $0.18 41.61

LinkedIn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jiayuan.com International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LinkedIn and Jiayuan.com International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LinkedIn 0 0 0 0 N/A Jiayuan.com International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of LinkedIn shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of LinkedIn shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

LinkedIn has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jiayuan.com International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Jiayuan.com International beats LinkedIn on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LinkedIn

LinkedIn Corporation (LinkedIn) is a professional network on the Internet with approximately 400 million members in over 200 countries and territories. The Company provides the majority of its products at no cost to its members. It offers approximately three product lines: Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development; Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions. Its products are sold through approximately two channels, an offline field sales organization, which engages with both large and small enterprise customers, as well as an online, self-serve channel, which includes enterprise customers and individual members purchasing subscriptions. Its solutions include Free Solutions and Monetized Solutions. Its Free Solutions include Stay Connected and Informed, and Advance My Career. The Company’s Monetized Solutions include Talent Solutions, which includes Hiring, and Learning and Development, Marketing Solutions and Premium Subscriptions.

About Jiayuan.com International

Jiayuan.com International Ltd. (Jiayuan) is an online dating platform in China. The Company operates through three business segments: online services, personalized matchmaking services, and events and other services. The online services segment includes Jiayuan.com, Izhenxin.com and Qiuai.com. The Jiayuan.com platform enables single adults to meet, interact and form a long-term relationship. The izhenxin.com platform provides marriage-minded singles a members-only platform to interact. Qiuai.com is a mobile dating platform for mobile browsers and WAP platforms. The personalized matchmaking services segment provides personalized matchmaking services to individual users. The events and other services segment is engaged in organizing and hosting events, including speed-dating, dance parties and other social events for its users.

