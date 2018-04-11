Head to Head Contrast: Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) versus The Competition

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX) is one of 15 public companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Middlesex Water to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Middlesex Water and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Middlesex Water Competitors 86 223 251 13 2.33

Middlesex Water currently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.82%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Middlesex Water’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Middlesex Water has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Middlesex Water has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlesex Water’s peers have a beta of 0.51, suggesting that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Middlesex Water shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.4% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Middlesex Water shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Middlesex Water pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Middlesex Water and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlesex Water 17.44% 10.16% 3.54% Middlesex Water Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middlesex Water and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Middlesex Water $130.77 million $22.80 million 27.92 Middlesex Water Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.07

Middlesex Water’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Middlesex Water. Middlesex Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Middlesex Water beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania. This segment also includes regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.