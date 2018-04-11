Comparing Nintendo (NTDOY) & Its Rivals

Nintendo (OTCMKTS: NTDOY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Nintendo to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nintendo and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nintendo 16.12% 9.07% 7.56% Nintendo Competitors 9.76% 11.19% 4.88%

Volatility & Risk

Nintendo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nintendo’s competitors have a beta of 0.92, meaning that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nintendo pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Nintendo pays out 24.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 34.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nintendo and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nintendo 1 1 2 0 2.25 Nintendo Competitors 720 2177 1822 78 2.26

Nintendo currently has a consensus price target of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.79%. As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential downside of 4.15%. Given Nintendo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nintendo is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nintendo and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nintendo $4.52 billion $902.65 million 141.81 Nintendo Competitors $13.03 billion $1.07 billion 18.70

Nintendo’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nintendo. Nintendo is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nintendo competitors beat Nintendo on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co., Ltd. is mainly engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of entertainment products in home entertainment field. The Company’s main products include leisure machines such as portable and console game machines and software, as well as trump and Carta (Japanese-style playing cards). As of March 31, 2014, the Company had 29 subsidiaries and six associated companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.