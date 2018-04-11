Head to Head Comparison: Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF) vs. Its Rivals

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ: STAF) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Staffing 360 Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Staffing 360 Solutions has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Staffing 360 Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 1.18, meaning that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions $192.65 million -$18.49 million N/A Staffing 360 Solutions Competitors $4.22 billion $125.65 million 11.52

Staffing 360 Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Staffing 360 Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Staffing 360 Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions 0 0 1 1 3.50 Staffing 360 Solutions Competitors 73 337 561 11 2.52

Staffing 360 Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 455.56%. As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 5.21%. Given Staffing 360 Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Staffing 360 Solutions is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Staffing 360 Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Staffing 360 Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions -9.60% -408.57% -17.21% Staffing 360 Solutions Competitors 1.78% -1.82% 5.49%

Summary

Staffing 360 Solutions competitors beat Staffing 360 Solutions on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Staffing 360 Solutions Company Profile

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

