Town Sports International (CLUB) & The Competition Critical Review

Town Sports International (NASDAQ: CLUB) is one of 3 public companies in the “Membership sports & recreation clubs” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Town Sports International to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Town Sports International has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Town Sports International’s peers have a beta of -128.69, indicating that their average stock price is 12,969% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Town Sports International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Town Sports International $403.04 million $4.36 million -51.47 Town Sports International Competitors $933.99 million $12.17 million -2.61

Town Sports International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Town Sports International. Town Sports International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Town Sports International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Town Sports International 0 0 1 0 3.00 Town Sports International Competitors 4 29 107 1 2.74

Town Sports International currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.86%. As a group, “Membership sports & recreation clubs” companies have a potential downside of 7.34%. Given Town Sports International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Town Sports International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Town Sports International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Town Sports International 1.08% N/A -3.90% Town Sports International Competitors 7.71% -52.97% 6.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.6% of Town Sports International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of shares of all “Membership sports & recreation clubs” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of Town Sports International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Membership sports & recreation clubs” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Town Sports International peers beat Town Sports International on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Town Sports International Company Profile

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates fitness clubs in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. The company's clubs offer special purpose rooms for group fitness classes; and other exercise programs, as well as accommodate cardiovascular and strength-training equipment. Its clubs also provide amenities, including swimming pools, racquet and basketball courts, and functional training zones, as well as babysitting services; and fee-based program services, which comprise personal and small group training, children's programs, and summer camps for kids. The company sells its memberships through direct sales at the club level, as well as corporate and group sales; and through its online Website. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 165 fitness clubs, which included 119 under the New York Sports Clubs, 28 under the Boston Sports Clubs, 10 under the Washington Sports Clubs, and 5 under the Philadelphia Sports Clubs brands, as well as 3 clubs located in Switzerland; and operated 1 partly-owned club in Washington. Town Sports International Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

